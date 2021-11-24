The Rochester Americans Get Revenge as They Stop the Utica Comets’ at the Adirondack Bank Center

The Utica Comets' perfect record this season will end as the team was defeated, 4-to-2 by the Rochester Americans at the Adirondack Bank Center this evening.

The Comets' record is now 13-1-0-0. They had broken the earlier record for most consecutive wins at the start of the season. The previous record was held by the 1984-1985 Rochester Americans.

They will take on the Charlotte Checkers this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday in Charlotte.

