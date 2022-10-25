There’s Help to Heat Your Home in New York & Stay Warm This Winter
No matter how you heat your home, help is available this winter.
New York offers assistance with the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to help cover the cost of keeping you warm during a New York winter.
How does HEAP work?
You may receive one HEAP benefit per season if you're eligible and could also be eligible for an emergency HEAP benefit if you are in impending danger of running out of fuel or having your utility service shut off.
What Type of Heat is Covered
Electricity
Natural Gas
Oil
Coal
Propane
Wood/Wood Pellets
Kerosene
Corn
Who is eligible?
Assistance is based on income, household size, and household members under the age of 6 or over 60. You can get more information at the New York State website, or contact the local Home Energy Assistance office.
You may be eligible for HEAP, even if you own your home, pay for heat as part of your rent, have money in the bank, stocks, bonds, or other resources. Don't wait. The program is open November 1 for enrollment and only lasts until the money runs out.
You can see if you're eligible online at myBenefits.ny.gov or in person at a Social Service office.
Utica Office
Oneida County Department of Social Services
800 Park Avenue
Utica, NY 13501
Phone: (315) 798-5559
Days Open: Monday - Friday
Rome Office:
Oneida County Department of Social Services
300 West Dominick Street
Rome, NY 13440
Phone: (315) 338-0240
Days Open: Monday - Friday
Here's the list of offices for every county in New York.