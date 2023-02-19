These 25 License Plates Were Rejected By New York State

Have you ever had a personalized license plate? I haven't, mostly because I think I'd get tired of it quickly and want to keep changing it. Some of you, however have come up with some very clever statements, sayings and puns on plates. Not all requests are accepted by the State of New York though.

If you are a vanity plate kind of driver the process of obtaining your plate is a pretty simple 4 step process. Start at the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles site but BEWARE, you might not get the plate you desire. Here are 25 license plates banned in New York in 2022.

According to the New York DMV site personalized plates are standard series plates that have a combination of numbers and letters that you select. These unique plates come at at cost of $60 upfront and $31.25 each year that you keep it. For motorcycles it's a $30 initial cost and $18.75 annually.

The catch is that you can't just have any plate message that you want. The State of New York will review your request and may or may not approve your display. Plate requests could be rejected due to obscenity, copyright infringement or any number of reasons.

Marijuana is legal in New York State so why was this request rejected? Maybe this family's other plate is HOLE and New York certainly wouldn't want to bring attention to our POT HOLE problem. Either way, this was rejected. As a matter of fact nearly 2000 requests are rejected each year by the State of New York. Here are 25 more that were turned down in 2022.

