These 6 Dr. Suess Books Going Away Due To ‘Hurtful’ Depictions

Dr. Suess Enterprises, which oversees the Dr. Suess brand and franchise, will no longer publish or license a half dozen books over their 'hurtful' portrayal of some groups.

The statement n the Dr. Suess official Facebook page on Tuesday notes the announcement coincides with the birthday of Dr. Suess author, Ted Geisel's (1904-1991). The statement indicates that decision was made last year, and includes the following:

And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street

If I Ran the Zoo

McElligot’s Pool

On Beyond Zebra!

Scrambled Eggs Super!

The Cat’s Quizzer.

The statement says, ''These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong. Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families.''

The comments that have followed on the Dr. Suess Facebook page range from support of the decision to be 'sensitive for others', to others who said they are fans of the book series and saddened to see some of the Dr. Suess books erased. Some said they weren't familiar with these particular titles.

The announcement to no longer publish or license these books has sent their values soaring, via the NY Post:

A 1955 edition of “On Beyond Zebra!” fetched a leading bid of $670 by 10:15 a.m. Eastern time — less than a day after it was put up for auction at a starting price of just $14.99... ...A copy of “The Cat’s Quizzer” from 1976 similarly saw its top offer skyrocket to $510 after it was listed for $9.99 on Monday.

