Think it's cold and windy in Utica/Rome? You should see and hear it on the top of Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington, New York.

It was so cold and windy at the ASRC Whiteface Mountain Field Station, the antennas on the roundhouse roof needed to be de-iced. Just listen to the wind whip across the top of the mountain in the video posted on their Facebook page.

At 5:15am on Tuesday, March 2nd the temperature read -20, almost 30 degrees colder than Utica, and that was WITHOUT the wind chill. It'll eventually warm up to 14 today atop Whiteface, but possible 75mph wind gusts will make it feel as low as 47 below.

It won't be anywhere near that cold in central New York. There is a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 10am for Delaware, Otsego, Oneida, and Madison counties for wind chills as low as 20 below, the same temperature at the top of Whiteface Mountain without the wind chill.

There's also a Wind Advisory for Madison, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties until 10am for gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

The sunshine will eventually warm things up to the mid 20s but wind chills will be as low as -11.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -11. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 2pm, then a chance of rain showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.