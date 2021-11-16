181 Lakeview Drive in Richfield Springs was built on 12 acres of land overseeing Canadarago Lake in 2000.

The house includes four bedrooms a large living room, a kitchen and dining room, and an additional common area, along with three full bathrooms, one-half bath, and a laundry room. It also offers an attached 2-car garage.

Exterior amenities include a backyard patio and a large driveway turnaround offering plenty of additional parking space.

The house is for sale and can be yours for $595,000.

Take a photo tour of this beautiful home.

