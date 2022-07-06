This New York State Michelin Restaurant Is One of The Most Expensive In The World

Sometimes you like to go a little over the top when it comes to dining out. Maybe you're celebrating a special occasion. A birthday, and anniversary, something that your typical go-to restaurant wouldn't do the trick for. Have you ever been to a Michelin restaurant, and if not, what the heck even IS a Michelin restaurant?

According to Fine Dining Lovers, it's a restaurant that has earned a prestigious Michelin star, the ultimate sign of culinary excellence. Michelin stars are awarded to restaurants judged to be of a particularly high standard. Eateries that make the grade can be awarded one, two, or three stars, and the accolade is much-coveted by chefs around the world. AKA...super fancy.

Recently, a list was released by Chefs Pencil of the most expensive Michelin restaurants in the entire world, and a restaurant right here in New York cracked the Top 3.

Masa is a Japanese Michelin restaurant located at 10 Columbus Circle in New York City. According to their website, head chef Masayoshi Takayama's appreciation for food started at a young age. He grew up working for his family’s fish market in a town of Tochigi Prefecture, Japan.

From his early years of delivering fresh sashimi to neighbors on his bicycle, to prepping and grilling hundreds of fish courses to cater weddings in high school, his relationship with food has always been a way of life.

An upscale Japanese restaurant...okay, cool. So exactly how expensive is it?

The price for our Omakase is $750 per person, not including beverage and tax. This experience offers seating at a table in Masa’s intimate dining room. Additionally, we offer our Hinoki Counter Experience. This experience is $950 per person, not including beverage and tax. This reservation guarantees seating at our carefully crafted sushi counter with one of our highly skilled sushi Chefs. Please allow approximately two hours for the dining experience. The dress code is casual and comfortable.

Omakase is known in Japan as a meticulously crafted dinner curated by a head sushi chef. The Hinoki Counter Experience is their sushi area, which just based on the description on their website is totally a must-try-if-you-can-afford-it experience.

If you're interested in making a reservation, you can do so here via OpenTable.

