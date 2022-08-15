This Upstate New York Home is An Architectural Masterpiece – Or Is It?

There are just some people when it comes to real estate that absolutely love buying homes that have an interesting architectural designs. If you are one of those people, this house in the Catskills is one that will catch your eye.

Located at 279 E Klein Road in Ancram, NY is this what's dubbed as "The Sleeve House." The description calls it an "architectural masterpiece."

On nearly 46 acres, the 2,500 square feet house is conceived as two elongated volumes, a smaller one sleeved inside a larger one. There are two distinct interior spaces. The first, between the inner and outer volumes, is the more public space using exposed concrete and charred wood as the primary materials, grander in scale yet comfortable and inviting with radiant heated floors.

It is being offered turn-key with high quality new and mid-century antique furnishings thoughtfully curated to fit the space. In fact, there's special meaning behind the design of some of the pieces in the home and why it is the way that it is.

The home, while obviously modern, also pays homage to the old agricultural buildings, barns and silos of the Hudson Valley that typically sit in the middle of the landscape with rough facades weathered from sitting in the elements for a hundred or more years.

The home features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and incredible views as it overlooks the rolling hills of the Taconic State Park. Absolutely breathtaking. It's also in a really great spot, as it is located only 20 minutes from both Hudson and Millerton, and two hours from New York City.

Oh, and did I mention it's on the market for over two million dollars? $2,275,000 to be exact.

Take a look below. Do you agree it's architecturally gorgeous, or does it look like a prison? Let us know inside our app.

