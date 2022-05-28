Police are still investigating an accident that took place earlier today.

Officers and emergency responders were called to the scene at approximately 1:23pm on Saturday, May 28, 2022 for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving two cars.

In a written release the New Hartford Police Department says that a preliminary investigation determined that 39-year-old Brian Labelle of Utica was driving a 2016 Dodge when allegedly hit the back of a 2015 Honda being driven by 83-year-old Terralyn Williams of Barneveld. The crash occurred at Sangertown Square Mall on Seneca Turnpike and Route 5 in New Hartford.

Both Labelle and 55-year-old Kimberly Sobel of Holland Patent - who was a passenger in Williams' car - were injured.

Police say Sobel was evaluated on the scene by emergency responders. She was released. Labelle was taken to a hospital by Edward's Ambulance.

At this time it is not believed that any other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

In addition to the ambulance service crews, the New Hartford Fire Department assisted the NHPD at the scene.

Witnesses or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should call Patrolman Jeffrey Emerson at: (315) 724.7111.

Labelle was issued a traffic ticket for following too closely. He is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a later date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New Hartford Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

