Victim Allegedly Robbed, Dragged Across Parking Lot by Car at Gas Station in New Hartford

Authorities are asking for help from the public as they continue to investigate a robbery that took place yesterday.

The New Hartford Police Department says officers were called at approximately 10:40pm on Friday, May 27, 2022 to the Cliff's located at 17 Genesee Street in New Hartford. The initial call had been a report of a robbery that had taken place. Injuries to a woman at the scene had been reported as well.

Cliffs 17 Genesee Street in New Hartfor,d New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured November 2021) via Google (May 2022) Cliffs 17 Genesee Street in New Hartford, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured November 2021) via Google (May 2022) loading...

Police say they determined during their preliminary investigation that a woman had items that were allegedly forcibly taken from her by a passenger in a vehicle. In a written release the New Hartford Police Department says, "while still holding on to the property through the passenger window she was dragged across the parking lot for several feet before falling out of the vehicle. The vehicle sped off and left the area."

The female victim sustained injuries after being dragged across the parking lot by the car.

Witnesses or anyone with information that would be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police as soon as possible at: (315) 724.7111.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New Hartford Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

