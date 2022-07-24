TikTok’s Viral Pink Sauce Controversy Explained: What Is Pink Sauce?

A new, homemade condiment called Pink Sauce is going viral on TikTok for all the wrong reasons.

Below, we've broken down everything we know about the mysterious new condiment called Pink Sauce and why its creator is being dragged on the internet.

What Is TikTok's Pink Sauce?

First teased on TikTok, Pink Sauce is a new condiment that is being marketed as a dipping sauce. Moreover, it is bright, bubblegum pink — the color of liquid amoxicillin, the medicine many of us took as kids.

Per the Pink Sauce website, the sauce contains a multitude of ingredients.

Its ingredients allegedly include water, sunflower seed oil, raw honey, distilled vinegar, garlic, pitaya, pink Himalayan sea salt, dried spices, lemon juice, milk and citric acid, .

Pitaya, also called dragon fruit, is supposedly where the sauce gets its pink coloring from.

Pink Sauce costs $20 per bottle.

Who Makes Pink Sauce?

Chef Pii is the creator of the viral Pink Sauce. Based in Miami, the 29-year-old is a self-proclaimed private/celebrity/international chef and professional mixologist.

According to NBC News, Chef Pii "began experimenting with making a pink sauce in June 2021, and starting posting videos of the 'prototypes' later that summer. When she opened her restaurant, Flavor Crazy, that year, Chef Pii began adding her sauce to dishes."

What Does Pink Sauce Taste Like?

The maker of the sauce has so far refused to comment on the taste of the product directly, relying instead on viral marketing and customer reviews.

However, one TikToker user said the concoction "tastes like blackened ranch from Popeyes, but, like, sweet."

"It's like a sweet seasoned ranch, that's what it tastes like to me," she explained in a video. "But since it's made with oil, it's a lot more buttery and oily than ranch. Ranch is like creamier and saltier."

What Is the Controversy Surrounding Pink Sauce?

Ever since its release, Pink Sauce has caused quite the stir on social media, with many creating memes about the mysterious condiment. Others claim Pink Sauce is a scam.

Many of the product's controversies have to do with its safety and packaging, the latter of which reportedly includes misspelled information on the product label.

TikToker Anna Reports News notes the product label lists milk as an ingredient, but there are no instructions to refrigerate the bottle. The bottle also reportedly does not include an expiration date.

The product also does not seem to be FDA-approved, which has resulted in numerous concerns about its safety for consumers.

In addition, the product's color appears to vary between batches, which can be seen in various videos and photos of the Pink Sauce online. Subsequently, many are questioning the product's formulation and consistency.

Customers have also complained about the product "exploding" or leaking during shipping.

In a vague TikTok message, Chef Pii said she is now attempting to fix some of the issues.