It's a welcome curtain call for Central New York baseball fans as a whole. But, this New York Mets fans doesn't want to see Jacob deGrom pitching in Syracuse anymore.

In fact, as far as I'm concerned, Wednesday's noon outing at NBT Bank Stadium is already one visit to Syracuse too many. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner should be on a big-league mound, and it's now been more than a full calendar year since he's been there (shoulder discomfort).

So, if you're a Mets fan in CNY, let's root for no more discomfort or tightness in his throwing shoulder and instead for having the option to enjoy deGrom make Major League magic in games that count toward winning a division and a pennant.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

I'm all for supporting the Syracuse Mets, but priorities, people!

Jacob's second start for Triple-A Syracuse is slated for Wednesday at 12:05 at NBT Bank Stadium against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Via Mets.com:

The plan for deGrom's return to the Majors still has yet to be finalized. The Mets' ace will need at least the one more rehab start before he's ready to rejoin the rotation for his season debut.

His last appearance, some two weeks ago, saw deGrom hurl 42-pitchers (3 of them at 101 MPH) over four innings, allowing two hits and a run. After another throwing session, which at the time was thought to be his final tune-up before an MLB return, the 34-year-old reported some shoulder tightness, prompting another test before his call-up.

Boston Red Sox v New York Mets Jacob deGrom via Getty Images loading...

His June 14th outing in Syracuse brought a sell-out crowd for the first time in a long-time. This start, though, comes mid-afternoon in the middle of the week. I'm not sure (as of this posting) that NBT Bank has sold out again, but regardless, there is a way to watch from the comfort of your work-space if you can't make it out to the ballpark.

There are minor-league Mets and New York Yankees games available to be streamed for free, including deGrom's outing on Wednesday. Click here for details.

