Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale

A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market.

TINY'S GRILL

Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000.

The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy atmosphere, great food, and the two Blues Brothers figures on the roof that greet you.

This is now your chance to own the ICONIC Tiny’s Grill on State Street... It is blocks to the new hospital and loft apartments. It’s a perfect spot for a bite to eat/drink before or after events at the Adirondack and Nexus Center... This is the perfect time to own a TURNKEY business and GROW with the booming downtown area!

Ed "Tiny" Wolack founded the original Tiny's in 1931. It was located on Whitesboro Circle before moving to its current location. Tiny's was once a hotbed for jazz musicians. Famous flugelhorn player Chuck Mangione played there, and even gifted a piano to the owners (which is included in the sale).

Joanne Gerace purchased Tiny's back in 1990, and celebrated 30 years of ownership in 2020, back when the pandemic was raging. Like most locally owned restaurants, Tiny's struggled to get by while doing their best to adapt to New York's stringent COVID mandates.

You can read more details about the Tiny's Grill commercial property over at the official listing website.

Check out the gallery below for everything included in the Tiny's Grill sale:

