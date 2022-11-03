New Utica App Rewards You for Shopping Local, Launches Today

Finally a smartphone app that rewards you for shopping local!

Taking its lead from national stores & restaurants that offer customers rewards for continued purchases, the Utica Proud app is taking that model and applying it locally. The app hopes to push more business toward smaller "mom & pop" establishments that make up the backbone of our great city.

Utica Proud Utica Proud loading...

Utica Proud is a free app and can be downloaded from the Google Play store, or the iPhone app store. It went live on Thursday morning, November 3rd.

EARN "HALFMOONS"

By making purchases at the featured stores & restaurants, users earn "Halfmoons," which is the app's term for rewards points. Those "Halfmoons" can then be redeemed for future purchases.

To start redeeming "Halfmoons," users are required to link the app to an existing credit card. As part of its launch incentive, users can earn 10 "Halfmoons" just by signing up.

Just a small handful of local businesses enrolled so far include:

O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria

Nail Creek Pub & Brewery

Top of the Morning Diner

Chanatry's

The Tailor & The Cook

Bossone's Sausage & Meat Co.

16 Stone Brewpub

Golden's

Hemstrought's Bakery

Slice Pizzeria

Willie's Bagel Cafe

The Utica Proud app was developed by Colu Technologies Ltd, an Israeli-based technology company. There will be an official kick-off event to celebrate the app's launch on Friday, November 4th at Munson-Williams Proctor Arts Institute beginning at 5pm.

ARE YOU A BUSINESS OWNER INTERESTED IN JOINING UTICA PROUD?

Business owners can fill out the onboarding form at this link.

