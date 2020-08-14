Toby Keith Concert At The Adirondack Bank Center Utica Moved

The Toby Keith concert that was scheduled at the Adirondack Bank Center for August 29th is being moved to 2021 due to the Coronavirus.

The Adirondack Bank Center has announced the that Toby Keith show has been rescheduled to Friday, May 28th 2021.

Download The WIBX 950 Mobile App

Questions about tickets can be directed to the box office by calling 315-790-9070, or emailing: info@adkbankcenter.com.

This wasn't the first time the concert has been rescheduled due to the Coronavirus. The concert was originally set for June 2020, then was moved to August.

It appears the same lineup will be available May 28th 2021.