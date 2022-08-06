Bills Mafia Will NOT Stop Sending Toilet Paper To Von Miller

Von Miller has been under the microscope recently after his questionable comments about the City of Good Neighbors, but it looks like the Bills Mafia is starting to warm up to him ahead of the NFL regular season.

Listen to Clay & Company, Every Weekday Morning On 106.5 WYRK

Listen to Clay & Company, Every Weekday Morning On 106.5 WYRK

You may remember…a few weeks ago, Von Miller spoke of the City of Buffalo, saying that “it has that college vibe, it's Buffalo, there is nothing else to do in Buffalo, it is not like you have any other options, what else could you possibly do, sitting at home or kick it with the guys"

Miller got some heat for those comments, because everyone who lives or has ever lived in Buffalo knows that there is always something going on.

However, there was something else he said in a recent press briefing that the Bills Mafia hung onto, which was:

“I’m 33 years old, and you know, toilet paper is different.”

The way Miller said it, though, showed that he was not exactly thrilled with the toilet paper available at training camp.

You can watch the video below, courtesy of WGRZ.

Since then, Miller has received constant toilet paper deliveries to his dorm room, and it just won’t stop coming.

"I had some really great toilet paper show up outside of my dorm room...it's just toilet paper everywhere,” Miller said.

I wonder if his teammates are concerned with Miller’s digestive system…lol.

There’s only one week left for Buffalo Bills training camp, but it’s safe to say that Miller is set for the next few years.

Kadie's Kalendar - 08/5=08/07 It's a fun weekend ahead in Western New York. Take a look at the top 10 events happening this weekend. .

Do These 10 Things Before Summer's Over In Western New York Make sure you recruit your family and friends to join you at one of these Western New York summer staples and make some summer memories before it’s too late.