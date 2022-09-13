“Miller Time” Has A Taste Of Super Wisdom For Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills invested $120 million into 33 year-old Von Miller for one reason, to win a Super Bowl. Miller brought with him to western New York two enormous championship rings from two different teams. Bills' general manager Brandon Bean and head coach Sean McDermott knew what Miller brought to the table besides being an All-Pro defensive star. Von Miller carries an understanding of what it takes to be a champion and has the gift of imparting that knowledge to his teammates.

The very best athletes are the ones that make those around them better. Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky and Derek Jeter were not only gifted competitors, they elevated their teammates to play on a higher level. They communicated to those around them what it was going to take to be the best in the world and to their word, they got them there. Von Miller may be in that same class for the Buffalo Bills.

In a cool story brought to light by Ryan Talbot of syracuse.com, regular guest on The Drive with Charlie & Dan, rookie running back James Cook had big expectations on his shoulders for the first game of his NFL career. On his first opportunity, the younger brother of All-Pro running back for the Vikings, Dalvin, fumbled it away early in the second quarter. The Rams recovered at Buffalo’s 36 yard line. The young running back avoided further embarrassment when teammate, cornerback Dane Jackson intercepted Matthew Stafford two plays later. Here's where Miller comes in.

There was a Mic’d Up video shared by the Buffalo Bills from Thursday night's game vs. the Rams. Von Miller is shown talking to Cook on the sidelines. Miller imparts on the young rookie, “Got that out of the way. Go ahead and take that s--t for 80 now. Go ahead and take that s--t for 80. You got it, man. You got it out the way.” You could tell that Miller’s talk was just what Cook needed. Throughout the video, you hear Miller encouraging his teammates not to "blink" and letting them know, "we got this." That's the kind of wisdom that can help a team get to a Super Bowl. Check out the entire video below. It's about 10 minutes and worth a watch.

