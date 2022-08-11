Von Miller Talks Like The Buffalo Bills Will Sign OBJ [VIDEO]

The Buffalo Bills are done with training camp and are gearing up for a preseason game this Saturday afternoon against the Indianapolis Colts.

The game will mark the first actual football game the Bills will be playing in since the AFC Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Many people believe if the Bills just had a difference maker at edge rusher, they would have closed that game out and moved on to the AFC Championship. That is a big reason why they signed Von Miller to a massive new contract and have what should be a stout defense in 2022.

Miller has been in the news lately because of social media posts regarding the potential for the Bills to sign his former teammate Odell Beckham Jr.

Miller and Beckham Jr. played last season together in Los Angeles for the Rams and won a Super Bowl together.

OBJ, as he is commonly referred to, tore his ACL in the Super Bowl and will likely not be ready for game action until some time this fall. He is currently a free agent.

The pot was stirred even more on Thursday.

Miller was a guest on the Pat McAfee show and it sure sounded like Miller had expectations of the Bills signing OBJ at some point in the future...

Miller said that the door is open for him, which might indicate he knows the Bills have had conversations with OBJ.

Miller then put this on his Instagram story on Thursday.

The Bills would need to make room for OBJ. They still need to make sure they're cap compliant before the start of the regular season, which will happen for the 53-man roster.

The Bills could IR future players if they get injured and who knows how the season looks by October. I think the interest is real between the Bills and OBJ, but there is no rush on either side if they do want to make this work; because of Beckham Jr's surgery recovery and the Bills cap situation.

