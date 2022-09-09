Von Miller’s New Haircut Goes Viral

The Buffalo Bills absolutely dominated the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, winning 31-10 in the NFL’s Kickoff game of the 2022 regular season.

Josh Allen played spectacularly, other than one interception to Rams cornerback Troy Hill.

The Bills defense stepped up in a big way, especially the defensive line, which sacked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford seven times and hit/pressured him 15 times.

Former Rams edge rusher Von Miller recorded two sacks in his Bills debut and it was evident right away that he was the missing piece to a Super Bowl contending roster.

You may have also noticed that Miller was sporting a new haircut. Normally, Miller has interesting haircuts but this one was bold and stylish on Thursday night.

SportsCenter tweeted it at the start of last night’s game.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Bills defensive line play as well as last night against the Rams. Stafford had a Buffalo player in his face all game and it severely impacted his throws, as he threw three interceptions as well.

The Bills now get 10 days off before facing the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football on September 19th at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

The Bills will cruise to a division and conference title if they play most of the season like they did last night.

