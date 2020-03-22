Top 10 Recommended Lunch and Dinner Take-Outs in Utica Area – Jeff’s Picks

If you don't love to cook or don't have time to make meals for yourself or your family, check this list out. Coronavirus restrictions and all, many of us would still rather grab a meal from one of these local favorites.

In no particular order, here's a look at some of my go-to, to-go restaurant's for lunch or dinner in the Mohawk Valley:

Click on each restaurant for a link their Facebook page, hours of operation and daily specials

1. Swifty's Restaurant and Pub - Genesee St, Utica

A great atmosphere to take in a game, a beer and a meal! For now, enjoy the beer and meal at home. I'm a huge fan of their version of the Cubano - Ham, Pulled Pork, Pickles and Mustard! And, try it with their Sweet Potato Fries.

Also recommend: Salmon Salad. Fresh and delicious. I pair mine with the Honey Mustard dressing. It's perfect!

Also, excellent burgers and dinner entrees.

Swifty's Cubano (via Swifty's Restaurant and Pub on Facebook)

2. The Grill at Kitlas Restaurant - Route 5s, Turner St Exit, Frankfort

Off the beaten path, but well worth it.

A multi-time award winner for a phenomenal Rack of Ribs - Tender and Tasty! Half-rack or Full.

And, their Friday night Fish Fry is oversized, and comes with a serving of french ries AND mac-n-cheese AND cole slaw! A lot of food.

Ribs from The Grill at Kitlas (via The Grill at Kitlas Restaurant on Facebook)

3. Symeon's Greek Restaurant - Commercial Dr., Yorkville

They're probably already on YOUR list of favorites, too! I didn't need to remind you. Healthy and always satisfying.

Grab a lunch order to go, or bring home a hearty meal to share with your family.

So many options and platters to choose from. You probably already have a favorite, and that's the one I'll recommend. Enjoy!

Symeon's Greek to go (via Symeon's Greek Restaurant on Facebook)

4. Killabrew Saloon - Clinton Rd, New Hartford

I know, the first thing you thought was: Wings! And since you mentioned it, you should try their 'Everything' sauce. Their version is one of the best around.

But they're good at a lot more than wings. Their delicious Angry Irishman is highly recommended - Pastrami, Corned Beef, Long Hots and Cheddar Cheese - BANG!.

Feeling Irish, but not angry? Take a Reuben with your choice of Corned Beef, Turkey or Pastrami.

Killabrew chicken wings (via Killabrew Saloon on Facebook)

5. Babes at Harbor Point - North Genesee St, Utica

Craving a Fish Fry but don't wanna wait until Friday? Then don't.

Babes at Harbor Point offers a big and tasty Fish Fry 7-days a week for just $7.99! And, have you seen their family bundle meals? They start at $25 (feeds 2) and includes salad, choice of appetizer and entree - plus a bottle of red wine (SHUT UP!).

They also have family menu packages for groups of four or six!

(via Babe's at Harbor Point on Facebook)

7. The Spaghetti Kettle - Route 5, Clinton

A long-time favorite for classic Italian dishes! Can't go wrong at the Spaghetti Kettle.

But how about something a little different this time?

Firehouse Chicken - Chicken covered in a homemade spicy Mushroom Marinara Sauce, served over a bed of Italian Greens. Yup!

I smell a new favorite from The Kettle!

Firehouse Chicken (via The Spaghetti Kettle on Facebook)

6. Cooperccino's Coffee House - West Dominick Street, Rome

Don't be deceived when you see 'coffee house' in their name. Copperccino's offers waayyy more than a good cup of coffee!

Their dynamic menu is loaded items made fresh and local, daily. Especially their desserts and cookies. While this a great stop for coffee and something sweet, grab one of these is you're for something different:

Truffle Chicken Salad Sanwich on artisan bread: Chicken, Celery, Grapes and Cranberries. Or, The Hathaway Grill - white New York Cheddar, New York Provolone, Shallot Jam and Dijon Mustard.

Freshly baked (via Copperccino's Coffee House on Facebook)

8. Lukin's Brick Over PIzza - Varick St, Utica

If you've had a fresh slice Lukin's Brick Over Pizza you already know theirs is one of the best around!

But, if you're thinking outside the pizza box...

For $39, get a half tray of Chicken Franchaise, a half tray of Chicke Riggies and a House Salad. Made fresh and delivered hot to your doorstep! And, they're open 7-days a week.

Thank You!

(via Lukin's Brick Oven Pizza on Facebook)

9. Canal Side Inn and Restaurant - Canal Place, LIttle Falls

Take a little drive to Little Falls. Not a chance you'll regret.

New family style offerings for pick-up or delivery.

I'll recommend the baked Penne Pasta with Sirloin Bolognee, plus Tomato Ragu, with Buffalo Mozzerall and Basil. Mmmmm!

Try it or find your own favorite, paired with some classic apps, like Frisée Petal Shrimp and Calamari Friture.

Canal Side Inn Calamair and Shrimp (via Canal Side Inn 1982 on Facebook)

10. Tony's Pizzeria & Sports Bar Washington Mills - Oneida St., Washington Mills

Grab slices to-go for just $1.25 on Mondays and test one of pizza and deli classic subs!

And, for dinner you'll feed the family with a knock-down, carry-out-deal!

1 Large topping pizza + 1 Small topping pizza + 1 Large antipasto + 20 Bone-in wings + 20 Boneless wings!

All that to feed the family and it's only $40!

Not kidding!

(via Tony's Pizzeria and Sports Bar of Washington Mills on Facebook)

Not Enough? Check out our full list of local restaurants offering take-out and delivery: