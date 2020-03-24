Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, March 24th, 2020

Tuesday, March 24th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The Republican National Convention is still on according to NC GOP Chair. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) gives us an update.

- Congress is working on a Coronavirus relief Bill. Democrats are offering up their version of the bill and some GOP representatives have problems with it because of the fact it has too many unrelated.

- From the streets of NYC Peter Franklin joins us this morning to tell us how truly terrible this COVID-19 pandemic is there.

7 AM Hour

- Former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is on with us this morning to talk about her op-ed where she writes about America's need to loosen the grip China has on our nation.

- Utica School board member Joe Hobika on what the district is doing for children while school it out for a coronavirus break. Plus, Bill is making hand sanitizer! It looks like the toxic green stuff you seen in comic books, but it smells good! He demonstrates on-air.

- Our daily update from Chief Physician Executive of MVHS. Dr. Kent Hall is on this morning to let us know about the medical information we need to know surrounding COIVD-19.

8 AM Hour

- We are happy to have Fr. Sean O'Brien on the phone to help us get through this with some laughs and faith to get through these unknown times.

- Flight attendant Jay checks in within an update after 5-days of airline work amid coronavirus pandemic.