Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, March 25th, 2020

Wednesday, March 25th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Biden is beating Trump in a recent Monmouth Poll. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) joins us to discuss and review it.

- Chuck Lester talks to us about the water project for the village and how Ilion is dealing with COVID-19. The outbreak is not stopping the progress.

7 AM Hour

- One of several restaurants offering great deals on take-out is Babe's at Harbor Point. Jeff Stone of Babe's calls in to preview some of the specials they have.

- We are very grateful to have our daily update from Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS. The Chief Physician Executive gives us the latest information we need to know about COVID-19 and the hospitals response.

8 AM Hour

- During these trying and uncertain times it's important to be prepared. We speak with Dave Zumpano of the Estate Planning Law Center about wills, trusts and how to be ready for whatever this pandemic has in store.

- We finally have the chance to speak with Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri. In the midst of the crisis, he passed a new budget. We also get his take on the virus and he talks about steps being taken to slow the spread.

- A deal has been reached on Capitol Hill for relief for Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. We get an update from CNN Washington Correspondent Ryan Nobles.