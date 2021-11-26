Tops Closing 12 Shops in New York After Price Chopper/Market 32 Merger

Tops Markets will soon be no more in 12 locations across the state, including several in Central New York after merging with Price Chopper/Market 32.

The Golub Corp., the company that owns Price Chopper, and Tops Market have agreed to divest 12 Tops supermarkets to C&S Wholesale Grocers. The decision comes after a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) complaint on the merger of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops creating anticompetitive markets across upstate New York and Vermont.

The parties’ proposed merger is likely to substantially lessen competition for the sale of grocery products in the New York communities Cooperstown, Cortland, Oneida, Owego, Norwich, Warrensburg, Lake Placid, Rome, Watertown, and Plattsburgh.

The FTC complained, without divesting the 12 Tops locations, the merger would allow the newly merged company to increase prices above competitive levels, unilaterally or by coordinating with competitors.

The 12 Tops Markets will start divesting 2 stores a week for six weeks starting in January 2022. The good news is the grocery stores won't be closing for good. They'll just be changing names as they transform into the Grand Union supermarket chain.

“It’s simple: More choices and competition at the supermarket mean better prices and more savings for consumers,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a press release. “As many New Yorkers continue to suffer the financial impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis, the last thing that should be happening is for supermarkets to let an anticompetitive merger cut choices and raise prices.”

Divested Tops Markets

Rome, 217 Erie Blvd. W.

Sherrill, 87 E State St.

Cooperstown, 5 Commons Dr,

Cortland, 3932 NY-281

Norwich, 54 E Main St

Peru, 50 S. Main St.

Owego, 1145 NY-17C

Saranac Lake, 156 Church St.

South Watertown, 1330 Washington St

Warrensburg, 3836 Main St

Watertown, 22050 Seaway Shopping Ctr.

