A tornado watch is in effect this afternoon through 11:00 p.m. tonight for much of Central and all of Western New York.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the tornada watch for the following counties in New York State:

ALLEGANY, BROOME, CATTARAUGUS, CAYUGA, CHAUTAUQUA, CHEMUNG, CHENANGO, CORTLAND, DELAWARE, ERIE, FRANKLIN, GENESEE, HAMILTON, HERKIMER, JEFFERSON, LEWIS, LIVINGSTON, MADISON, MONROE, NIAGARA, ONEIDA, ONONDAGA, ONTARIO, ORLEANS, OSWEGO, OTSEGO, SCHUYLER, SENECA, ST. LAWRENCE, STEUBEN, SULLIVAN, TIOGA, TOMPKINS,

WAYNE, WYOMING, YATES

That watch also extends to area of Pennsylvania as well.

Forecasters are expecting shower and thunderstorm chances through the afternoon and evening, with several thunderstorms also possible today.

If a tornado is to touchdown in the area, seek shelter immediately, as storms will bring flying debris. The high winds brought by tornadoes will also likely bring down trees.

While tornadoes are thought of as rare for Central New York, they do happen. Continue scrolling below to view the devastation caused by recent twister touchdowns in the Empire State.

Tornado Strikes Saratoga County in 2020

LOOK: Exclusive Photos After EF-1 Tornado Blows Through Westernville NY On July 8, 2021, a tornado touched down at Woods Valley Ski Area and then twisted its way northeast into downtown Westernville. The tornado caused considerable damage along Main Street. Roofs were blown off houses, trees were uprooted, there were downed powerlines and they were without power for days. Thankfully there were no fatalities. Here we have exclusive photos that show the scary strength of the storm.