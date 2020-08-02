Tornado Watch in Central New York

Central New York is under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m..

Oneida, Herkimer, Madison, Otsego and Lewis counties are among several counties under a Tornado Watch according to the National Weather Service.

Strong to severe storms are possible through the evening, with ping pong size hail and severe 70 mph wind gust gusts.

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

Tropical Cyclone Isaias, barreling up the East Coast would bring periods of moderate to heavy rainfall Monday night into Wednesday morning, with the heaviest rainfall likely Tuesday night. There is still uncertainty with timing and the area of heavy rainfall. If the potential for widespread flash flooding increases, then a Flash Flood Watch maybe needed later in time.

The Most vulnerable areas are Delaware, Otsego counties and along the NY state thruway corridor.

The National Weather Service says if the storm tracks farther west, northeast PA into the upper Susquehanna Basin in NY and also in Oneida and Madison Counties in New York could be at a higher risk.

The heaviest rain his will depend on the track of Isaias and interaction with the jet stream in the northeast. Heavy rain could fall farther west than forecast which would increase flood risk for more of central NY and northeast PA.

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

