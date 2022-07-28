Tornado Touches Down In Western New York

It's been a humid and rather uneventful summer in terms of the weather for Western New York and New York State as a whole.

That has changed in the last 7-10 days, as rain and thunderstorms have swept through the region.

Another round of strong thunderstorms raced through Western New York this morning and brought heavy downpours and bursts of wind gusts.

UPDATE: the National Weather Service confirms an EF2 tornado touched down in Java, NY around 10:40 am and traveled 15 min. It was 200 yards across. No injuries reported

There was also a Tornado Warning that the National Weather Service put out just a short time ago for the southeast portion of Western New York, which spanned from the eastern portion of Arcade up to Warsaw and past Perry to Nunda, NY.

According to Reed Timmer, a tornado has touched down in Western New York in the highlighted region.

It's (was) heading toward Silver Springs and Perry.

We still don't know what damage this tornado has caused but if you're in the region under the warning, take cover.

WIVB reports the Tornado Warning as of a few minutes ago, as the circular movement of the system indicates strong potential of a tornado.

It's important to get to the lowest part of your home and stay away from any and all windows.

According to Kate Thornton of News Channel 9 in Syracuse, there was a collapsed barn with trees and power lines down in the Java Center area in Wyoming County.

This post will be updated when more information is known.

