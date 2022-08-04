A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York.

A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.

The pictures were snapped at mile marker 259 on I-90 of the NYS Thruway between Exit 34 in Canastota and Exit 33 in Verona.

First responders where still en route to the scene as these photos were taken.

At this time, it is not known if anyone was injured.

Check back for updates. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

