Traffic Stop In Oneonta Leads To Drug Charges

A traffic stop in Oneonta has led to the arrest of two Otsego County men on drug charges.

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle that was pulled over had feld the scene of a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Davenport.

Deputies say they found five pounds of packaged marijuana in the vehicle, along with about three pounds of packaged psilocybin mushrooms.

They say the total street value of the drugs is $10,000 to $15,000.

19-year old Skyler Blass of Otego and 19-year old Treyton Hathaway were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of marijuana.

The circumstances that led to the motor vehicle accident in the Town of Davenport is still under investigation by the State Police.