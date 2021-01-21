A sad day in the Mohawk Valley as Oneida and Herkimer counties combined to report 11 deaths on Thursday, including a record nine fatalities in Oneida County.

“Today we are reporting the most daily deaths from COVID-19 that we have ever had,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “It is deeply troubling that nine more of our families have to suffer such tragic loss at the hands of this pandemic. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as we continue to fight COVID-19 on all fronts. This deadly reminder is further evidence of how desperately needed the vaccine is. Oneida County needs more. The lives of our people depend on it.”

The county has now lost 312 residents to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, there were 176 new cases added in Oneida County in Thursday's update. To-date, Oneida County has seen 16,988 lab-confirmed infections.

Oneida County's active case total once again set a new high-water mark, at 7,165.

Hospitalizations among county residents were relatively unchanged, from 151 to 150.

Herkimer County also reported two new COVID deaths on Thursday, pushing the overall death toll to 49.

And, while Herkimer County is about one-quarter the size of Oneida County, it nearly matched Oneida's new case total, adding 164 new cases.

Herkimer County's active case total is 1,166, and there are 44 county residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

