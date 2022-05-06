Travel Back In Time and Explore Bannerman Castle in Beacon, NY

Pollepel Island, also known as Bannerman Island is somewhat of a mystery to most Hudson Valley locals.

You've probably seen it while traveling on the Hudson River by boat or kayak. Maybe you've seen the castle poking out of the Hudson River while you were traveling southbound by train. But have you ever visited?

Now's the time to actually get on the island. Starting May 7th, tours will begin on Bannerman Castle. The 2022 touring season has a handful of events for the public to experience on the island.

Bannerman Castle will be hosting 3 theatrical performances on the island this year. They are as follows:

Heroes, Monsters and Madmen- July 2nd
Scotland Road- July 21st, 22nd,23rd, 24th
Dracula- September 15th, 16th,17th, 18th,

Tickets can be purchased for all of the shows on BannermanCastle.org. Farm-to-table meals will be served during Heroes, Monsters, and Madmen.

On July 23rd, along with a performance of Scotland Road, guests will be served a Titanic first-class dinner recreated by chef Noah Sheetz and 4 other noted Hudson Valley chefs.

If the theatrics aren't your style and you'd rather just enjoy the view, there are 2 different ways to tour the historic Island. Bannerman offers a cruise and walking tour every weekend or guests can take a self-guided tour by kayak.

Starting on June 24th, Bannerman will kick off their movie night with a showing of Alfred Hitchcock's 'Rear Window." An island movie night? Doesn't get much better than that.

For more information regarding all the fun events going down on Bannerman Island, and to learn how to volunteer or become a sponsor, visit BannermanCastle.org. 

