Tree Cutting Promotes NYS Christmas Tree Farms

The New York State Department of Agriculture kicked-off the holiday season today with a special Christmas tree cutting event at Goderies’s Tree Farm in Johnstown.

The 8-foot Fraser fir will be on display at the Mohawk Valley Welcome Center to encourages consumers to buy local trees this holiday season.

“It is more important this year than ever that New Yorkers support local farmers and businesses when doing their holiday shopping, whether they’re looking for a Christmas tree or a delicious addition to their holiday meal. Visiting a tree farm this year to cut your own tree is great, socially distanced, and fun way to celebrate this season while supporting your local farm and the agricultural economy," said State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball.

Local trees will be on display across the state at each of New York’s regional Welcome Centers and Taste NY stores.

New York’s Christmas tree industry is estimated at $13.8 million dollars and there are about 750 trees farms across the state.