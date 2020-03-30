Trenton Man Released After Domestic Arrest Gets Arrested Again

A Trenton man has been arrested following a domestic dispute just five days after being arrested on a similar charge.

According to The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an address on Hulser Road early Sunday morning.

Deputies say their investigation revealed 24-year-old Robert Diegnan was in violation of an active temporary order of protection stemming from an incident at the same address.

Deputies also say Diegnan was in violation of a Mental Health Law and transported to St. Elizabeth’s for treatment and then transferred to Oneida County Jail.

Diegnan was arrested for domestic related charges on March 24th, but was released due to NYS Bail Reform laws.

UPDATED 2:50 p.m.- The Sheriff's Office says following his second arrest, Diegnan was arraigned and sent to the Oneida County jail on $1,500 cash bail.

His next court date is set for May 11th in Trenton Town Court.