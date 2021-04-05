Trial in Floyd’s Death Expected to Turn to Ex-Cop’s Training

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 12: Chief Arradando speaks to community and church members at the Shiloh Temple International Ministries on June 12, 2020 in Minneapolis Minnesota. The service was held to honor the life of George Floyd and other black men and women who were victims of police brutality. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death is expected Monday to turn toward the fired officer’s training after a first week dominated by emotional testimony from eyewitnesses and devastating video of his arrest. Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd. Chauvin, who is white, is accused of pinning his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as Floyd lay face-down in handcuffs outside a corner market. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to testify as early as Monday. Arradondo, the city’s first Black chief, fired Chauvin and three other officers the day after Floyd’s death, and in June called it “murder.”

Get our free mobile app
Get our free mobile app

------------

Private Cottage on Seneca Lake

Filed Under: derek chauvin, george floyd, medaria arradondo, minneapolis
Categories: Associated Press, National News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top