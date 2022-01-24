Trial to Begin for Cops Accused of Violating Floyd&#8217;s Rights

Trial to Begin for Cops Accused of Violating Floyd’s Rights

FILE PHOTO: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: A photograph of George Floyd (C) is displayed along with other photographs at the Say Their Names memorial exhibit at Martin Luther King Jr. Promenade on July 20, 2021 in San Diego, California. The traveling memorial features photographs of 200 Black Americans who lost their lives due to systemic racism and racial injustice and is sponsored by the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art (SDAAMFA). Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison after being convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights as Derek Chauvin pinned the Black man's neck to the street is set to begin Monday with opening statements.

J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are broadly charged with depriving Floyd of his civil rights while acting under government authority.

All three are charged for failing to provide Floyd with medical care.  Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year.

Legal experts say prosecutors must prove Kueng, Lane and Thao willfully violated Floyd's constitutional rights. Defense attorneys are likely to blame Chauvin for the killing.

