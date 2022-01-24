Trial to Begin for Cops Accused of Violating Floyd’s Rights

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights as Derek Chauvin pinned the Black man's neck to the street is set to begin Monday with opening statements.

J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are broadly charged with depriving Floyd of his civil rights while acting under government authority.

All three are charged for failing to provide Floyd with medical care. Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year.

Legal experts say prosecutors must prove Kueng, Lane and Thao willfully violated Floyd's constitutional rights. Defense attorneys are likely to blame Chauvin for the killing.

