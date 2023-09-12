New York State Police say an Upstate New York man ran into the wrong homeowners when he attempted to burglarize their home while brandishing a gun. Police say, the gun turned out to be a pellet gun and the occupants of the home disarmed him and physically restrained him until police arrived.

Troopers say, 64-year-old Wayne A. Gallt of Oppenheim (near Dolgeville) was arrested by Troopers with the assistance of the Dolgeville Police Department, for Burglary in the first degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree and Menacing in the second degree. Police say the incident occurred on September 5th at about 8:30 pm.

Police say the property owners dialed 911 and State Police responded to an home for the reports of an armed burglary in progress. The investigation determined that Gallt reportedly entered the residence uninvited and displayed what appeared to be a handgun. One of the two victims in the home disarmed and physically restrained Gallt while the other contacted 911. The handgun Gallt displayed was later determined to be a pellet gun, and no one was injured during the incident.

Gallt was taken into custody at the scene and transported to SP Fonda for processing. He was arranged at the Perth Town Court and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 cash, a $100,000 bond, or a $250,000 partially secured bond.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Discover Elmira's Gem - Eldridge Park Discover the charm of Eldridge Park - a picturesque destination nestled in the heart of Elmira. Enjoy a day filled with adventure as you splash on paddle boats, get soaked at the splash pad, or take a ride on the legendary Jasper II. Explore the vibrant history of this park and create unforgettable memories!

Look Inside Penn Badgley's Stunning Upstate New York Home This is the stunning Catskill Mountain hideaway of Gossip Girl and You star Penn Badgley who placed the property for sale in April of 2023 with Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty.