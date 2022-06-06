Troy High School Pitcher Named “New York Player Of The Year”

On Friday, Gatorade honored their 37th annual class of the nation’s best student-athletes. The award recognizes those with outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement, as well as exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the each of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia. This year's New York State Baseball Player of the Year is from Troy High School.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year alumni include Derek Jeter class of 1991-92, Kalamazoo High School, Michigan, Jon Lester 2001-02, Bellarmine Preparatory School, Washington, David Price 2003-04, Blackman High School, Tennessee, Clayton Kershaw 2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas, Rick Porcello 2006-07, Seaton Hall Preparatory School, New Jersey and Kris Bryant 2009-10, Bonanza High School, Nevada.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

According to the press release by Gatorade on Friday, you can add Mike Kennedy of Troy High School to that prestigious list. Friday Kennedy was named the 2021-22 Gatorade New York Baseball Player of the Year. The 6-1 southpaw is the first Gatorade New York Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from Troy High School.

YouTube.com YouTube.com loading...

The graduating senior is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year

award to be announced in June. Kennedy posted a 6-0 record with a 0.60 ERA, striking out 65 batters in 35

innings pitched giving up just 15 hits and eight walks. The Flying Horseman batted .361 with two home runs and 12 RBI's. Kennedy was also named Suburban Council Player of the Year.

YouTube.com YouTube.com loading...

Mike Kennedy has maintained an A average in the classroom. The lefty pitcher has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball on scholarship at Louisiana State University this fall. There is little doubt that Kennedy will also be drafted by some Major League Baseball team in mid July. It will be interesting. I saw him pitch as a junior last year and was most impressed. Best of luck to Mike Kennedy and hopefully he can be the next Ian Anderson.

YouTube.com YouTube.com loading...

Which Capital Region Counties Are Ranked The Healthiest In NY? Can you live longer depending on where you live? This research says you can and ranks the healthiest counties in New York State. So, we broke it down to the Capital Region.