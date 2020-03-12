Trump Slaps Limits on Travel from Europe to US for 30 Days

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is sharply restricting travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days beginning Friday night as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic. Trump made the announcement Wednesday in an Oval Office address to the nation. He blames the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the coronavirus and says U.S. clusters were “seeded” by European travelers. Trump says the restrictions won't apply to the United Kingdom and the U.S. will monitor the situation to determine if travel can be reopened earlier. The White House has also cancelled a planned trip by the president to Nevada and Colorado this week, “out of an abundance of caution.”