Trunk Or Treat At These Marvelous Events Around The Utica and Rome Area

If you're looking for some good Halloween fun for you and the family, you should try Trunk or Treat events across Utica, Rome, and the Syracuse areas.

For those that don't know, trunk-or-treating events are a safer, less-spooky alternative to traditional trick-or-treating. When you show up to one of these events, members of the organization decorate the trunks of their vehicles in Halloween-themed decorations and pass out candy to the children in a safe area.

There are plenty of these events happening across the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas even. Here's a look at a listing, and if we missed any, text us on our app to add them to this list:

Halloween Attractions To Check Out In The Utica and Rome Area

Trick or Treat- Utica Public Library

This event is happening on Friday, October 22nd from 1:00 PM - 1:45PM. This event is geared for ages 2-6. Kids will be able to listen to stories and create a silhouette Halloween bag. Please register in advance by contacting the library.

Halloween Fun Days- Wampsville

On Saturday October 23rd, and Sunday October 24th, you can enjoy Halloween Fun Days in Wampsville.

Trucks And Treats At Frankfort Fire Department

Trucks And Treats at the Frankfort Fire Department will take place on Halloween from 4:00PM - 9:00PM.

Trunk or Treat At The Mohawk Valley Church

You can Trunk or Treat At The Mohawk Valley Church in Marcy on Halloween from 4PM - 6PM for free.

Trunk or Treat At The Woodland Farm Brewery

Trunk or Treat at The Woodland Farm Brewery on Halloween starting at Noon. They are located at 6002 Trenton Rd, Utica, NY.

Harvest Party And Trunk or Treat

Bring your kids and celebrate fall with a socially distanced trunk or treat happening on Saturday October 30th from Noon - 2:30PM at 333 Main St, Oneonta. All ages welcomed with the Oneonta Halloween parade following right after

Trunk or Treat With The Town of Esopus Library

Trunk or Treat With The Town of Esopus Library on Saturday, October 30th. Cars arrive at 1PM, the costume parade begins at 2PM, and Trick or treating starts at 2:15PM.

Prizes to be awarded to coolest, scariest and funniest (cars & costumes!)

Please RSVP online here.

JDG Trunk or Treat J D George Elementary School

JDG Trunk or Treat J D George Elementary School will take place on Thursday October 28th from 6PM - 7PM. You can sign up online here.

Trunk or Treat At St. John's Lutheran Church Of Rome

Trunk or Treat At St. John's Lutheran Church Of Rome will take place on Halloween from 4PM - 6PM. The event will take place in the parking lot on Chestnut Street.

Trunk or Treat At The River Valley Church Herkimer

Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 31st from 5PM - 7PM at the River Valley Church / ARC Park located at 420 East German Street in Herkimer. There will be games, door prizes, and free cider and donuts. Feel free to decorate the trunk of your car too.

Trunk or Treat At The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Rome

Join the Grand for their free Halloween Trunk or Treat event. You can come in your costumes for plenty of fun, treats, and a prize for the best decorated car. The event is happening on Wednesday, October 27th from 5PM - 7PM t 801 N James Street, Rome, NY.

Trunk or Treat With The First United Methodist Church of New Hartford

Trunk or Treat with The First United Methodist Church of New Hartford on Friday October 29th from 4:30PM – 7:30PM at the Church in New Hartford.

Trunk or Treat in Rome at the Colonial Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

You can Trunk or Treat in Rome at the Colonial Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Wednesday October 27th from 4:30PM – 6:30PM. They are located at 950 Floyd Avenue, Rome.

Trunk or Treat at the Believers' Chapel of Canastota

Trunk or Treat at the Believers' Chapel of Canastota on Saturday October 30th starting a 4PM.

Curbside Trunk or Treat At The St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Verona

Curbside Trunk or Treat At The St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Verona for a socially distanced Trick or Treat table outside their front doors. The event is Saturday October 30th from 2PM - 4PM.

Trunk or Treat in Ilion At The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Mohawk Valley

Trunk or Treat in Ilion At The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Mohawk Valley takes place Friday October 29th from 4:30PM - 6:30PM at 99 Sixth Avenue, Ilion, NY.

6th Annual Trunk-or-Treat With The Canastota Little League

6th Annual Trunk-or-Treat With The Canastota Little League takes place on Saturday October 30th from 4Pm - 7PM at the Canastota Little League at 100 Joe Stagnit Lane.

Trunk or Treat With The DeWitt Community Church

Trunk or Treat With The DeWitt Community Church on Sunday October 24th from 12:30PM - 2PM. Families can pull their vehicles with their trunks full of goodies into the back parking lot at 12:30 PM. At 1:00 PM children dressed in costume will be invited to trick-or-treat around the parking lot.

Trunk Or Treat With Champions Martial Arts

Trunk Or Treat With Champions Martial Arts takes place Saturday, October 23rd from 1:30PM - 3:30PM located at 228 Chapel Drive in Syracuse.

Trunk or Treat with NewLife CNY

Trunk or Treat with NewLife CNY takes place on Saturday October 30th from 4PM - 7PM at 4617 Wetzel Rd, Liverpool.

Trunk or Treat at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Chittenango

Trunk or Treat at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Chittenango takes place Thursday October 28th from 4PM - 6PM at 331 Russell Street, Chittenango, NY

Trunk or Treat At CrossRoads Community Church

Trunk or Treat At CrossRoads Community Church takes place on Halloween from 6PM - 8PM at the church at 24 Division Street in Amsterdam. .

Trunk or Treat At The Community Wesleyan Church of Baldwinsville

Trunk or Treat At The Community Wesleyan Church of Baldwinsville Saturday October 30th from 2PM - 4PM at 112 Downer St., Baldwinsville.

Trunk Or Treat at the Edward - Wevers VFW Post 7290

Trunk Or Treat at the Edward - Wevers VFW Post 7290 on Halloween starting at 6:30PM in Syracuse.

Trunk or Treat 2021 at Camden Yards

Trunk or Treat 2021 at Camden Yards takes place on Friday October 22nd from 5PM - 7PM at Camden Yards. Join Oh Crepe and Waffles Food Truck and Savage Eats at the Camden Cub Scout and Camden Little League Trunk or Treat at Camden Yards (baseball field). $5 gets you in our drive-thru trunk or treat where the kids can load up on candy from several local businesses and organizations.

Trunk or Treat at the Sherburne Earlville Elementary School

Trunk or Treat at the Sherburne Earlville Elementary School on Saturday October 23rd from 5PM - 7PM