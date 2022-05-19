Police: 80-Year-Old from Tully Has Some Explaining to Do (Without a Gun)
A Tully man is facing numerous charges after allegedly firing shots at State Troopers during a standoff with police.
State Police were called to a camp on Pine Grove Road in the Town of Richland on Wednesday regarding someone shooting his rifle at his neighbor’s property.
Authorities say a septic system control panel, septic system vent, and the side window of the neighbor’s residence were all shot at and damaged.
They say a bullet that struck the neighbor’s window went through the glass, into the residence, and exited the other side of the residence through the siding
Police say during the investigation, 80-year-old Robert Bailey barricaded himself inside the camp and fired several rounds from his rifles at the officers.
Members of the State Police Crisis Negotiations Unit responded and during the negotiations, and police say Bailey continued to fire several more rounds from the residence toward officers.
Bailey was taken into custody without further incident about four-and-half hours later.
He was arrested on the following charges:
- (3) counts Menacing a Police Officer, a class “D” felony
- (2) counts Reckless Endangerment 1st degree, a class “D” felony
- Criminal Mischief 2nd degree, a class “D” felony
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree, a class “A” misdemeanor
State Police were assisted at the scene by the NYS Park Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego Police Department, and the Northern Oswego County Ambulance.