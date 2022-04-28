The search took high tech, low tech, and good, old-fashioned police work but, in the end, police got their man even though he was hiding in the woods.

Domestic Call

The New York State Police says that troopers based out of Ithaca were called to Trumbulls Corners Road in Enfield at approximately 8:52am on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 for a report of a domestic dispute.

Trumbulls Corners Road in Enfield, New York Photo via: Google Maps (April 2022)

When troopers arrived they say that the suspect, who had already left the scene, was identified as 41-year-old Roy L. Searles of Newfield, New York. Searles had previously resided in the state of Louisiana, where he was wanted on active warrants.

The Search

According to a written release from the NYSP, "New York State Police K9’s and a drone searched the area. Troopers and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were assisted by numerous law enforcement agencies including the New York State Park Police, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies and Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies."

Photo Credit: New York State Police (April 2022)

Police say a trooper in a wooded area off of Rumsey Hill Road saw Searles. He was then tracked a NYSP K-9 just after 2:00pm and taken into custody.

Photo Credit: New York State Police (April 2022)

He was brought to the Tompkins County Jail pending extradition to Louisiana.

Law enforcement authorities are thanking the public in the Newfield and Enfield communities "for their patience and assistance during the investigation."

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

