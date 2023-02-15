Turning Stone Hotel, Restaurants, and Spa Get Forbes 4-Stars

The Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona is the only resort in New York to receive four 4-Star ratings from Forbes for 2023. Meanwhile, Skʌ:nʌ́: Spa is the only spa outside New York City to receive the Star-rating from the Forbes Travel Guide.

The Turning Stone received the 4-Star rating for The Lodge hotel, Skʌ:nʌ́: Spa, the TS Steakhouse, and Wildflowers restaurant.

A chocolate dessert from the Wildflower inside the Lodge at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, NY. (Photo by Bill Keeler / WIBX) A chocolate dessert from the Wildflower inside the Lodge at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, NY. (Photo by Bill Keeler / WIBX) loading...

Here's how Forbes described TSRC.

● The Lodge: With its unmatched elegance and beauty, The Lodge is known for its personalized guest service and its exceptional hotel experience that has become synonymous with premier hospitality. The Adirondack-style all-suite hotel is a resort within a resort, featuring a luxury a la carte pillow menu, 24-hour concierge and room service, nightly s’mores, and is home to Skʌ:nʌ́: Spa and Wildflowers, one of the most celebrated restaurants in Upstate New York.

● Skʌ:nʌ́: Spa: Recognized as one of the leading spas in the country, Skʌ:nʌ́: not only earned the Forbes award, but was also named the No. 1 Spa in New York by Spas of America last month. The first Native American inspired spa in the Northeast, Skʌ:nʌ́: recently celebrated its 16th anniversary and continues to redefine the spa experience by introducing new services. Many of these new treatments are rooted in Oneida traditions, including using culturally-significant ingredients like strawberries, White Pine and maple.

● TS Steakhouse & Wildflowers: Led by Enterprise Executive Chef Ron Ross, TS Steakhouse Chef de Cuisine Ray Wells and Wildflowers Chef de Cuisine Joseph Kolo, TS Steakhouse and Wildflowers offer a culinary experience unlike anything else in Upstate New York. From masterfully-prepared menu options to breathtaking tableside presentations and exquisite views, TS Steakhouse and Wildflowers are among Turning Stone’s elite dining experiences.

The Turning Stone has been receiving the coveted Forbes Star-rating each year since 2016.

“It is an honor to have Forbes Travel Guide recognize Turning Stone as being among the best properties in the world and to be distinguished in a class of our own,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO. “As Turning Stone approaches its 30th anniversary, this recognition further reinforces that we are at the top of our game and only getting better,” he added.

Forbes Travel Guide is considered the industry standard when determining recommendations for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas around the world. In order to gain the rating, the guide requires annual anonymous on-site evaluations and boasts more than 900 rigorous standards that must be met.

Turning Stone recently made a multi-million dollar upgrade to its facilities including at The Lodge, and is in the planning stages of adding more to the resort, including a new convention center, a 250-room hotel, more dining options and new outdoor spaces.

