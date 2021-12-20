Two Gnomes Roaming Streets in CNY Home Hoping to Be Reunited For Christmas

Meet Jerome and Simone. They are two Christmas gnomes roaming around one Central New York town, looking to be reunited before the new year.

The holiday tradition began in Chittenango in December of 2020 when the Chittenango Garden Club was asked to create a display under the clock in the village parking lot. Christmas gnomes members made at a November meeting were so adorable, they decided to replicate them.

With help from member Barb we put together six gnomes for the winter display. We titled it “There’s No Place Like Gnome”.

Little did the garden club members know that Barb made an extra gnome, named him Jerome the roaming gnome, and placed him somewhere in the village. Clues were sent out to find him, and the games began. "Members sent out a new clue once Jerome was moved to a new home."

The community had so much fun with Jerome, the club created Simone for 2021.

Credit - Todd Russell

This holiday season Simone is searching for Jerome.

We are hoping they will find each other by the new year. We have no idea what 2022 will bring for the pair.

Simone has been roaming at the church.

Credit - Todd Russell

Under the clock tower.

Credit - Kathy Freunscht

On village streets.

Credit - Todd Russel

All that roaming finally paid off. Simone found Jerome at West Park in Chittenango in a Christmas miracle. May the two have a wonderful holiday season together.

Credit - Mary Cushion Batdorf

Thank you to the Chittenango Garden Club for creating a fun and safe way to experience the holidays, especially during the COVID pandemic.

Best Christmas Displays in Central New York Step aside Clark Griswold. There's a number of homes in New York that could give you a run for your money.

Oneida Mom Captures Christmas With Live Elf on the Shelf Move over Elf on the Shelf and make room for Jack on the move. An Oneida mom is taking the famous Elf on the Shelf to a whole new level.

