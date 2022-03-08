Two Williamsville South High School Students Killed in Crash

Two teens are dead after a crash in Erie County.

New York State Police say they were called to the scene of a one vehicle collision at approximately 4:10pm on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Police say the car crashed into a tree on Delaware Road near Goodrich Road in the town of Clarence. Police say their investigation determined that the driver of a 2020 Jeep Cherokee was headed eastbound on Delaware Road. The driver, according to police, "crossed over into the oncoming lane, then exited the roadway on the north shoulder. The Jeep overturned and struck a tree."

The driver was identified as 17-year-old Luke T. Malinich of Amherst, New York. The passenger was identified as 17-year-old Lauren E. Taggart of Williamsville, New York. Both Williamsville South High School students were pronounced dead at the scene. In a written release police say that a high rate of speed was "believed to be a factor in this collision."

A note was sent to parents by the Williamsville Central School District advising them of the incident.

The NYSP says they are working with Williamsville South High School to help arrange services for students. The school will have mental health professionals at the school to provide support during what is a difficult time for staff and students.

Police say the investigation is active. Anyone with information that may be helpful is asked to call police.

The NYSP's Collision Reconstruction Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting in the investigation.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police.]

