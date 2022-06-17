Congratulations are in order for several teachers across New York State who've been named recipients of the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Awards.

In the Mohawk Valley, three teachers were named awardees including two from the same school.

At Whitesboro Central School District, both at the high school, Stephen Costanza and Sara Stamboly-Warner were both announced as recipients of the Empire State Excellence Awards by Governor Kathy Hochul this week.

The awards honor teachers in science, math, English language arts, social studies, kindergarten, special education, art, physical education, robotics, technology, world languages, economics, English as a new language, and even P-TECH programs, officials say.

Constanza is a chemistry teacher at Whitesboro High School, while Stamboly-Warner a physical education teacher, also at the high school. They are among 54 statewide public school teachers to be recognized.

Also from the Mohawk Valley, Colleen Cushing from Fort Plain Central School District was named an awardee of Empire State Excellence in Teaching.

In addition to being recognized, each of the 54 teacher recognized this week will get a little something special to help them maintain excellence.

The State University of New York distributes a $5,000 stipend to each, which can be used for professional learning opportunities to continue to develop their knowledge and skills in ways that will further support student growth.

SUNY guidelines say that money can be toward things like:

Full support for the National Board Professional Teacher certification;

Participating in a summer or school year institute or workshop;

Attendance at a State or National content area convention (For example: National Council Teachers of English; AERA – American Educational Research Association; ASCD – Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development)

Whitesboro Superintendent Brian Bellair is scheduled to joined the Keeler in the Morning Show on Friday to discuss the high honors earned by two teachers in the district.

