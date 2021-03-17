While the number of COVID-19 related deaths across the country and here at home are declining, we're still losing lives to the virus.

Both Oneida and Herkimer counties reported a fatality in reports released on Wednesday (the data reflects information from the previous day). For Oneida County, it's the 403 resident to the lost to the virus in just over a year of dealing with COVID-19 locally. In Herkimer County, the death was the 99th attributed to pandemic.

Oneida County reported 34 new positive cases in Wednesday's update, but slightly above the county's current 3-day average of 30 new cases per day. Hospitalizations among Oneida County residents are unchanged at 28. The active case total was virtually unchanged, increasing from 450 to 452.

Herkimer County health officials reported a dozen new cases in Wednesday's report, and while not a huge number, it the largest single day, new case total in eleven days. On ten of those eleven days, the county posted single-digit increases, mostly 6s, but twice there were only two.

Get our free mobile app

The number of county residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus decreased from nine to five. The active case total was up a tick, from 44 to 51.

Officials in both counties are encouraging residents to either signup for upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations, or to take available appointments for PODs happening this week.

Herkimer Count Public Health officials are encouraging those 60 and older who haven't been inoculated yet to get on a waiting list for upcoming vaccine events by registering at HerkimerCounty.org.

In Oneida County, you should visit OCgov.net to book an appointment for these upcoming PODs:

Thursday, March 18 - Turning Stone Event Center

Saturday, March 20 - MVCC Utica

Monday, March 22 - Turning Stone Event Center

Another 60 and older vaccine event at Turning Stone, in partnership with Oneida County Health and Kinney Drugs, is scheduled for Friday, March 19 that will also serve as a food giveaway for those residents. You should also call 315-798-5439 for an appointment.

And Oneida County is currently booking in-home appointments for those 18 and older who are homebound and would like to receive an in-home vaccine. Call 315-798-5439 to book an appointment.

-----------------------------