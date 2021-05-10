Two People Arrested After Shoplifting Incident In Rome

State Police say two Rome residents are facing charges following a shoplifting incident at the Rome Walmart Supercenter.

Police say 24-year old Alexander Sisti and 19-year old Aubry Mayo were allegedly caught by store loss prevention officers concealing multiple items including jewelry, headphones and camping gear inside their jacket and backpack.

Troopers say before leaving the store, Sisti threatened officers with what turned out to be a BB gun.

A New York State Park Officer and several Oneida County Sheriff Deputies helped Troopers search for the suspects.

Both suspects were found hiding behind a business on Rome-Taberg Road and were taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Sisti is charged with robbery and criminal possession of a weapon, while Mayo was charged with petty larceny.