Two Retired Firefighters With Over 50 Years of Service Banned From Ilion Firehouse

Two retired firefighters with more than 5 decades of service have been banned from the Ilion firehouse after a shouting match erupted at the Village board meeting.

***This post was created due to a public Facebook post***

John Stephens said retired Ilion Fire Department Lt. Scott Hendrix has been told he’s banned from the Ilion Firehouse until further notice, and retired Deputy Chief Sam DeRocco has been banned as well. "These 2 men have combined service in the Ilion Fire Department of well over 50 years between them and this is how they are treated, disgusting and wrong. What a sad state of affairs from members of the Village Board."

DeRocco filmed the shouting match that broke out at the Ilion Village board meeting on Monday, August 9. "As retaliation by the Mayor, I was informed by a member of the Ilion Fire Department that I can not enter the fire station, a place where I worked for 23 + years," said DeRocco.

Ilion Fire Chief Tom Pedersen and Deputy Chief Mike Conover were suspended after a complaint from a former employee earlier this year. At the Monday meeting, the Deputy Chief was recognized, by the same board who suspended him, for his years of service.

***This post was created due to a public Facebook post***

During the recognition ceremony, Conover proceeded to hand over a medal he was given for saving the life of board member Mike Emrich's father. "This is the last one I received. This is a life-saving award for a cardiac arrest at Stewarts that I was given the privilege to go down and help and change that outcome for a period of time for that individual. I want you to have that Mike. I appreciate the opportunity to work for this village."

Shortly after, Deputy Chief Mike Conover's wife was seen trying to shake hands with all the board members. Everyone but Deputy Mayor Charles Lester, who refused. He was heard saying "kiss my ass," to Lt. Scott Hendrix's wife, in front of a room full of people, including several children.

Lt. Hendrix stormed into the boardroom, claiming his wife had been disrespected. "You do not disrespect my wife in front of this board in this group of people," he shouted at Lester.

"Leave the board room now," the Deputy Mayor told the man. "You are out of line."

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too.

14 Reasons Rome Police Department is Among the Best in CNY Rome police officers go above and beyond the call of duty every day. Here are 14 reasons why they are among the best in Central New York.

***This post was created due to a public Facebook post***