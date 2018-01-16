Two Woman Arrested on Drug Charges Following Investigation
The Herkimer Police Department has arrested two woman on drug charges following a 3-month long investigation.
On December 13th, 30-year-old Tiffany LoCash of Utica was charged with two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance for allegedly selling heroin.
On January 9th, 30-year-old Brittny Betti of Ilion was charged with two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance for allegedly selling cocaine.
Both arrests were the result of the three-month long investigation. Both woman have been remanded to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility.