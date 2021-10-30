UK PM Boris Johnson Says Queen Elizabeth ‘On Very Good Form’

Story by: Associated Press Pool

ROME (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that Queen Elizabeth II was "on very good form" during their weekly conversation earlier this week. His comment comes a day after Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old monarch has been told to rest by doctors for another two weeks.

Johnson has a weekly audience with the queen. The most recent one took place virtually on Wednesday.

The queen underwent medical tests last week and spent a night at London's King Edward VII's Hospital in her first such stay in in eight years. The queen has continued to work since then and will press on with desk-based duties.

