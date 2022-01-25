Ukraine Urges Calm, Saying Russian Invasion not Imminent

By YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's leaders are seeking to reassure the nation that a feared invasion from neighboring Russia is not imminent.

Those comments came even as they acknowledged the threat is real and prepared to accept a shipment of American military equipment Tuesday to shore up their defenses.

Russia has denied it is planning an assault. But it has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks, leading the United States and its NATO allies to rush to prepare for a possible war.

Several rounds of high stakes diplomacy last week failed to yield any breakthroughs, and this week tensions escalated further.

NATO said it was bolstering its deterrence in the Baltic Sea region, and the U.S. ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert.

Check Out These At Home Skating Rinks, Created By One Family in Rome, NY Imagine having a 40' by 100' ice skating rink in the back yard of your home. It's not only possible, but it's a reality with the Bartel family in Rome. Ross Bartel and family have been making skating rinks in the yard for well over 50 years.

11 Ghost Towns In New York State You've Never Heard Of Did you know that New York State is home to 11 different ghost towns? Here' everything you need to know about them.

Darn That Autocorrect! 10 Message Mistakes That'll Crack You Up Auto correct can come in handy. It can also create an entirely different conservation than what you meant. Here's the best auto-correct mistakes.

Bites From These 7 Creatures in New York Can Be Deadly